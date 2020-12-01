Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in November

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Spirent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. Spirent Communications has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.93.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

