St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L) (LON:SMP) Shares Gap Up to $363.00

St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L) (LON:SMP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $363.00, but opened at $378.00. St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L) shares last traded at $370.50, with a volume of 24,197 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $712.13 million and a PE ratio of -7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 354.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 335.94.

About St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L) (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Industrial & Logistics; St. Modwen Homes; and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The company is also involved in industrial and logistics; housebuilding; and strategic land and regeneration project activities.

