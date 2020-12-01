Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,413 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a PE ratio of 88.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.92.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

