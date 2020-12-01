Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,418 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,696,870,000 after acquiring an additional 493,961 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after acquiring an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $835,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.02 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a PE ratio of 88.31, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,503 shares of company stock worth $36,250,562 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Cowen upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.92.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

