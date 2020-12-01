SteepCoin Price Tops $0.0002 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Graviex and SouthXchange. SteepCoin has a market cap of $39,859.55 and $26.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000292 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 83.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000084 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About SteepCoin

STEEP is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

