Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter valued at $410,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 42.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Stericycle by 2.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Stericycle by 16.2% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Stericycle by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $70.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.80. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

