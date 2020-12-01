Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Gores Holdings IV (NASDAQ:GHIV)

Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 1,232 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,269% compared to the average daily volume of 90 call options.

GHIV stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99. Gores Holdings IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IV during the third quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IV during the third quarter worth $181,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Gores Holdings IV by 180.0% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IV during the third quarter worth $1,063,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IV during the third quarter worth $1,289,000. 46.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gores Holdings IV Company Profile

Gores Holdings IV, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

