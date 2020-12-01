Stratis (STRAX) Market Capitalization Hits $59.87 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. In the last week, Stratis has traded 39.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $59.87 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00003113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002832 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000454 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00026820 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,056,023 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

