Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets mechanical locks, electro-mechanical locks and related products for automotive manufacturers with operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The company also produces precision zinc die castings for the transportation, security and small engine industries. The company’s principal products are locks and keys for cars and trucks. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Strattec Security from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Strattec Security from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Strattec Security stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $171.00 million, a PE ratio of -21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The auto parts company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.89. Strattec Security had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 401,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 120,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 521,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 2,654.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 15,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

