Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Decreased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,359,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 87,807 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Stryker worth $283,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.23.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $240.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.66 and a 200-day moving average of $201.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $242.51. The company has a market capitalization of $87.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

