Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SUWN opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. Sunwin Stevia International has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.16.

Get Sunwin Stevia International alerts:

About Sunwin Stevia International

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc produces and sells natural sweeteners and other pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside; and Corporate and Other Pharmaceutical. The company produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunwin Stevia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunwin Stevia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.