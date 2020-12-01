Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Up 600.0% in November

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Gold from $1.15 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Shares of Superior Gold stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53. Superior Gold has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.15.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc acquires, explores, develops, and operates gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.