Suretly Market Cap Tops $90,887.04 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Suretly token can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00002045 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. Suretly has a market capitalization of $90,887.04 and approximately $2,853.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Suretly has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

About Suretly

Suretly is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,535 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

