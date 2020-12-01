Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Up 624.6% in November

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, an increase of 624.6% from the October 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Swire Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Swire Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

SWRAY opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Swire Pacific has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

