Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the October 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SZLMY. Bank of America raised shares of Swiss Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Monday, November 16th. HSBC raised shares of Swiss Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Swiss Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SZLMY opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09. Swiss Life has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $26.40.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

