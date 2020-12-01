Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SWSDF opened at $454.55 on Friday. Swiss Life has a one year low of $260.00 and a one year high of $530.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $389.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.39.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

