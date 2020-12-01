Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Swiss Life from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Swiss Life from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

SZLMY opened at $22.65 on Friday. Swiss Life has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.09.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.