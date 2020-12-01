Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

SYBX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, September 18th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Synlogic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. Synlogic has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.12.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 2,761.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Synlogic by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

