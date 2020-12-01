T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,814,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of T-Mobile US worth $321,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 480,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,900,000 after buying an additional 117,208 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.19.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $132.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $165.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $133.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.17.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

