T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,897,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.28% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $371,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 148,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.67.

Shares of TROW opened at $143.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.78.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

