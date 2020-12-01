Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Trimmed by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,476 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $98.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.83 and a 200 day moving average of $74.58. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $102.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 63.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.