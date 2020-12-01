Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) (LON:TED) Shares Gap Up to $136.80

Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) (LON:TED) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $136.80, but opened at $142.70. Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) shares last traded at $141.06, with a volume of 170,606 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 112.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 105.36.

Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) Company Profile (LON:TED)

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

