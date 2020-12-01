Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:TEKKU) Quiet Period Set To End on December 1st

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:TEKKU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, December 1st. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Get Tekkorp Digital Acquisition alerts:

About Tekkorp Digital Acquisition

There is no company description available for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.