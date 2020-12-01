Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Plans $0.10 Semi-Annual Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $8.77.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TLSNY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

