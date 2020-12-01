Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10 on December 24th

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TLSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telia Company AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

