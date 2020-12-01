TENA Hits Market Cap of $85,715.01 (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last seven days, TENA has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TENA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and CPDAX. TENA has a total market capitalization of $85,715.01 and approximately $491.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00027431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00160010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.59 or 0.00914525 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00225796 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00461123 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00160984 BTC.

TENA Token Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol. TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling TENA

TENA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

