Texas Children s Takes $349,000 Position in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Texas Children s bought a new stake in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Epsilon Energy accounts for about 1.7% of Texas Children s’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Texas Children s owned 0.48% of Epsilon Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 24.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPSN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,281. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $77.54 million, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.81 million for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 4.28%.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 4,130 net acres located in the Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and Anadarko basin comprising 8,594 net acres located in the Oklahoma.

