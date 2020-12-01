Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the October 31st total of 226,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thai Beverage Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

TBVPF stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Thai Beverage Public has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.

Thai Beverage Public Company Profile

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products in Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. It offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated soft drinks, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, coconut water, cordials, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

