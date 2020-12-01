The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.76.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $122.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 47.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 125.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,038,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,552 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.1% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,598,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,765,000 after purchasing an additional 269,678 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,684,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,075,000 after purchasing an additional 266,549 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 29.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 500,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 113,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 114.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 174,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 93,354 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

