The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,495,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,883 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $247,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in The Boeing by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,659 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in The Boeing by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 479,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $53,126,000 after purchasing an additional 138,818 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.03.

NYSE:BA opened at $210.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.90. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $367.38. The company has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.39.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

