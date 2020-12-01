The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Trimmed by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 0.8% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.41. The stock has a market cap of $221.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.