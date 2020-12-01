The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

Shares of KO stock opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.41. The stock has a market cap of $221.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

