The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 286,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,543 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $14,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,334,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,062,000 after acquiring an additional 439,125 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,306,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,383,000 after acquiring an additional 424,155 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,089,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,232,000 after acquiring an additional 166,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,946,000 after buying an additional 1,176,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

NYSE:KO opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.41. The firm has a market cap of $221.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

