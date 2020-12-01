The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 1,028.6% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CRTG opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Coretec Group has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. It is developing a patented volumetric 3D display technology. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications.

