The Ince Group plc (INCE.L) (LON:INCE) Shares Gap Up to $36.50

The Ince Group plc (INCE.L) (LON:INCE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.50, but opened at $38.20. The Ince Group plc (INCE.L) shares last traded at $38.60, with a volume of 1,180,001 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 24.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16.

About The Ince Group plc (INCE.L) (LON:INCE)

The Ince Group plc provides legal, accounting, financial, and consulting services; and pension advice to clients in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Gordon Dadds Group plc and changed its name to The Ince Group plc in August 2019. The Ince Group plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

