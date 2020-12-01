The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC lowered its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,711,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027,885 shares during the quarter. The New York Times accounts for about 1.7% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 5.22% of The New York Times worth $372,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 52.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 29.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in The New York Times in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in The New York Times by 19.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.24. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 0.81.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $426.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The New York Times in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.