The North American Income Trust plc (NAIT.L) (LON:NAIT) Shares Gap Down to $236.00

The North American Income Trust plc (NAIT.L) (LON:NAIT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $236.00, but opened at $228.10. The North American Income Trust plc (NAIT.L) shares last traded at $237.93, with a volume of 131,999 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market cap of $311.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 225.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 228.86.

In other news, insider Susannah Nicklin acquired 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £2,969.30 ($3,879.41).

The North American Income Trust plc (NAIT.L) Company Profile (LON:NAIT)

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

