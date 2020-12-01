The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) (LON:TPX) Shares Gap Down to $210.00

Shares of The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) (LON:TPX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $210.00, but opened at $195.00. The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) shares last traded at $192.80, with a volume of 41,683 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $81.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 127.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 103.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

In related news, insider Oliver James Rigby bought 2,279 shares of The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £2,985.49 ($3,900.56).

About The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) (LON:TPX)

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

