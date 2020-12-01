The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in The Southern were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 9,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 791 shares in the company, valued at $41,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,040. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

Shares of SO stock opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average of $55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

