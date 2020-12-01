The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,571 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in The Southern were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 68.5% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 1,658.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after buying an additional 2,795,556 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the third quarter valued at about $478,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 79.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 189,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 83,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 23.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,040 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

