The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,302,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,656 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $233,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 562.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,721 shares of company stock worth $1,026,040 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The Southern’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

