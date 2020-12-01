The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $440.00 to $730.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The Trade Desk traded as high as $913.00 and last traded at $885.25, with a volume of 6751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $901.07.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $345.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.37.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.10, for a total value of $2,388,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,132 shares in the company, valued at $17,619,285.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.01, for a total value of $35,109.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,728,806.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,515 shares of company stock valued at $24,931,036. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $701.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.26. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.33, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

