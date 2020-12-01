The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Raised to $155.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $126.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.72% from the stock’s current price.

DIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.54.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $148.01 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $152.97. The firm has a market cap of $267.97 billion, a PE ratio of -93.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,522 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,483. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

