TheStreet Lowers Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CXDO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crexendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Crexendo in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crexendo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of CXDO stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. Crexendo has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.68, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other Crexendo news, COO Douglas Walter Gaylor sold 200,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,499 shares in the company, valued at $161,274.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo sold 360,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $1,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,000 over the last 90 days. 75.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXDO. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides unified cloud communication, communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

