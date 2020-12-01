TheStreet Lowers Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CXDO. B. Riley assumed coverage on Crexendo in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crexendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Crexendo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of Crexendo stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.97. Crexendo has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.20 million, a PE ratio of 109.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.96.

In other Crexendo news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo sold 360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $1,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Douglas Walter Gaylor sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,499 shares in the company, valued at $161,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $3,072,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXDO. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides unified cloud communication, communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

