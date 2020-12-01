TheStreet Upgrades Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) to “B”

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Randolph Bancorp stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85. Randolph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $94.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $1.11. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNDB. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 320,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 30,809 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Randolph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.