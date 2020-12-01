Thisoption (TONS) Reaches Market Cap of $607,332.79

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Thisoption token can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00004110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thisoption has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. Thisoption has a total market capitalization of $607,332.79 and approximately $91,959.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,750 tokens. The official website for Thisoption is extons.io. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com.

Buying and Selling Thisoption

Thisoption can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

