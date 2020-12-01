TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) (LON:TMT) Shares Gap Down to $5.75

TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) (LON:TMT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $5.52. TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 33 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and a PE ratio of 690.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.81.

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

