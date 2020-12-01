Topps Tiles Plc (TPT.L) (LON:TPT) Shares Gap Down to $56.00

Topps Tiles Plc (TPT.L) (LON:TPT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.00, but opened at $54.00. Topps Tiles Plc (TPT.L) shares last traded at $56.60, with a volume of 725,185 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 47.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 46.19. The company has a market cap of $95.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 646.72.

Get Topps Tiles Plc (TPT.L) alerts:

In other Topps Tiles Plc (TPT.L) news, insider Robert Parker acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($31,356.15).

Topps Tiles Plc (TPT.L) Company Profile (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for homeowners and tile fitters in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles. It also provides adhesives and grouts; and tools and essentials, such as trims, underfloor heating products, cutters, tools and accessories, cleaning and maintenance products, underfloor heating products, and wet room products.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Topps Tiles Plc (TPT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topps Tiles Plc (TPT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.