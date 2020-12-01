Topps Tiles Plc (TPT.L) (LON:TPT) Shares Gap Down to $56.00

Shares of Topps Tiles Plc (TPT.L) (LON:TPT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.00, but opened at $54.00. Topps Tiles Plc (TPT.L) shares last traded at $56.60, with a volume of 725,185 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $95.47 million and a P/E ratio of 43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 646.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 46.19.

In other news, insider Robert Parker acquired 50,000 shares of Topps Tiles Plc (TPT.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,356.15).

About Topps Tiles Plc (TPT.L) (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for homeowners and tile fitters in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles. It also provides adhesives and grouts; and tools and essentials, such as trims, underfloor heating products, cutters, tools and accessories, cleaning and maintenance products, underfloor heating products, and wet room products.

